Indian Army, Arunachal government hold mega events near LAC in Tawang

Tawang, the pristine town in west Arunachal Pradesh at 11,000 feet barely 25 km away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), has been thronged by no less than 4,000 people this weekend with the Indian Army and state administration organising two mega events – Tawang Marathon and National Tug of War Championship - here for the first time, not only to promote tourism near the border but also as a message to Beijing. Union minister Kiren Rijiju with Local Army Commander Brig. V.S. Rajput & DC Tawang Dist. Kanki Darang in Tawang (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

The hotels and government circuit houses have reached the maximum capacity of taking guests while Tawang’s Old and Nehru markets are full of people, buying souvenirs, tasting local cuisine and eager to see the Chinese side of the border at Bum La, which has been kept open for tourists.

As of Friday evening, close to 2,400 individuals, including 500 women, from 24 states and foreign countries had registered to run in the Tawang Marathon that will take place on Sunday, first-of-its-kind in the northeast and at such a challenging altitude.

Also Read: China has no claim over Arunachal Pradesh, says CM Pema Khandu

The three services – army, air force, navy, as well as all paramilitary forces – Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which also guards the border here, and Sashastra Seema Bal, have also sent marathoners to support the event. The marathon comprises 5 km, 10 km, 21 km (half) and 42 km (full) through scenic landscape of valleys, mountains, rivers and waterfalls.

It will be inaugurated by chief minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also a member of Parliament from West Arunachal, Lieutenant General Manish Erry, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

“It’s a historic event because October is also the month when we faced Chinese aggression in 1962. Yes, we faced some setbacks at that time, but nationalism comes from the core of people’s hearts in this place. The beauty here is par excellence. Both these events - Tawang marathon and National Tug of War Championship – are a celebration,” said Lieutenant General Erry at a cultural event organised on Friday.

Erry said he hopes this becomes an annual affair here in Tawang, the place he said was close to his heart as he was first posted here after being commissioned in the Army.

The National Tug of War Championship, inaugurated by Khandu on Friday, has seen 429 participants from 14 states arriving in Tawang along with their team managements, state officials, coaches etc. The two-day event will conclude on October 1 along with the marathon.

On Friday, Khandu urged the players and tourists to travel the state up to the border and see its rich biodiversity. “When you go to the border, chant Bharat Mata ki Jai as well,” Khandu exhorted.

The excitement was not restricted to those travelling to Tawang. The locals were happy to see so many people arriving in the town as more tourism means better income for them. Hakam Tanjang, who works at Hotel Tawang Heights in the town, said - “We are excited to serve so many guests. Usually, we have 10-15 rooms booked at a time when currently 31 rooms are occupied”.

Tawang has seen better road and network connectivity in the area in the last couple of years, particularly since China has started flexing its muscles starting with the June 2020 Galwan clash in Ladakh.

Currently, two brigades of army are deployed in the region, but roads have been built to the last border posts for faster movement of weapons and troops.

As part of the Vibrant Village Programme, launched by Union home minister Amit Shah in April this year, over 230 villages in Tawang alone are being developed for better connectivity and job creation for the locals.

Leki Phuntso, gram pradhan of Berkhar village, who had also travelled to Delhi during Independence Day celebrations along with other Sarpanchs, said - “We are very happy with the work being done here for the past few years. We are fully with Indian forces in thwarting any misadventure by China.”

Officials believe that such events assist in asserting India’s dominance near the border.

“These mega-events and allowing people to travel up to the LAC also sends a message to China that it is not the same India of 1962,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.