‘Indian Army is disciplined unlike…’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s stinging reply to Pakistan minister

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:09 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry to stop trying to interfere in India’s internal matter after he made a provocative tweet on the Indian Army.

Singh, who served in the Indian Army in the 1960s, told the Minister in the Imran Khan-led government that his provocation will not work.

“Stop trying to interfere in India’s internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army@fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats,” he said on Twitter.

The chief minister later reacted strongly in a statement to Chaudhary’s tweet aimed at inciting mutiny among Punjabis in the Indian Army.

Singh asked Pakistan to mind “their own business” and stay out of India’s internal matters, warning Islamabad against continued attempts to interfere on the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, he said.

Chaudhary is Pakistan’s federal minister for science & technology.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 21:09 IST