Indian Army launches artillery attack on terror camps in PoK

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir)
In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side.
In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side.(PTI image)
         

The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. “Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector,” an Indian Army spokesperson said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:43 IST

