Indian Army renames roads, colonies, and facilities to honour national military heroes

New Delhi: The Indian Army has renamed several roads, residential colonies and military facilities as part of its ongoing review of British influence on its culture and traditions, a move aimed at reinforcing an identity anchored in India’s rich military heritage, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The Indian Army has renamed several roads, residential colonies and military facilities (Representative photo)

“The revised nomenclature of 246 roads, buildings and facilities recognises the contributions of India’s gallantry awardees, battle heroes and distinguished military leaders, reflecting values of courage, sacrifice and leadership,” said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

The army announced the review in 2022 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call for severing colonial customs in the armed forces in March 2021 during the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat. He asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy practices that are no longer relevant.

The PM’s remarks at the top conference were the first indication that many of the remaining colonial practices in the armed forces were on their way out. He underlined the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system, not just in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in doctrines, procedures and customs.

The scope of the review implemented so far includes 124 roads, 77 residential colonies, 27 buildings and military facilities and 18 other places including parks, training areas, sports grounds, gates and helipads, said a second official, listing out some of the changes.

The Mall Road in Delhi Cantonment will now be called Arun Khetarpal Marg in honour of the young 1971 war hero who was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra for his heroism. Kirby Place in Delhi Cantt has been renamed after Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, a Kargil war hero who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

“This initiative complements wider national endeavours to honour bravery and supreme sacrifice of soldiers, including sustained recognition of Param Vir Chakra awardees, ensuring that the legacy of India’s heroes remains embedded in institutional spaces,” said the first official.

In Ambala Cantonment, Patterson Road Quarters will be called Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave; in Mathura, New Horn Line has been renamed after Abdul Hamid; in Jaipur, Queens Line Road has been renamed Sundar Singh Marg; in Bareilly, New Birdwood Line is now Thimayya Colony; and in Mhow Cantonment, Malcolm Lines will be called Piru Singh Lines.

Also, the Collins Block at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun is now Nubra Block, and the Kingsley Block has been renamed Kargil Block.

“Through this measure, the Indian Army continues to align its living, training and working spaces with India’s own military traditions, reinforcing commitment to the nation’s sovereignty, integrity and enduring values,” said the second official.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark 75 years of Independence in 2022, Modi spoke of the “panch pran” or five pledges for India to become a developed country by its 100th year of independence in 2047. One of those resolutions was to uproot all signs of colonial slavery from mindset and habits.

On September 2, 2022, Modi unveiled a naval ensign at the commissioning ceremony of aircraft carrier Vikrant, with the new flag drawing inspiration from the seal of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj and the Cross of St George being dropped, a move that the PM described as getting rid of the burden of a colonial past.