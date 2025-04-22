Indian Army responds to landslide in J&K's Ramban, provides relief

The Indian Army swiftly responded to the devastating cloudburst incident in Ramban, providing essential supplies, medical care, and shelter to stranded passengers and locals along National Highway 44 (NH-44). Army personnel also distributed food to stranded passengers affected by the landslide, which was triggered by heavy rains and hailstorm in Ramban,(ANI)

In a tweet posted on the microblogging website X, the Northern Command of the Indian Army stated, "Cloudburst at Ramban, Indian Army Responds Swiftly! Providing essential supplies, medical care & shelter to stranded passengers & locals on NH-44. Collaborating with civil authorities to reopen routes. We Serve, We Protect!"

Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, visited the site of the recent devastating landslide in Ramban district on Monday and provided an update on the ongoing relief operations.

The landslide, caused by record-breaking rainfall, has severely impacted the region, blocking roads and causing significant damage to the infrastructure and homes, with at least three confirmed fatalities.

"There has been heavy rainfall here, which has broken records. As a result, you can see that the entire roadside and national highways have been blocked, with boulders and slush, and in some places, the road has even sunk. The road is also damaged. In addition, people's homes have been affected, and there have been 3 casualties," Kumar stated during his visit.

He assured the public that the district administration had immediately taken charge of the situation and was working swiftly to clear the roads.

"The district administration has immediately taken charge, and relief material has been provided. You can see that work has started, and road clearance is underway," he said.

Kumar further mentioned that the government is focusing on restoring essential services, stating, "Regarding the civil damage, efforts are being made to supply essential services, such as power, rations, and other supplies, to those affected." He also confirmed that the rain had stopped, and an assessment of the damage was ongoing.

According to Kumar, approximately 10 to 12 villages have been affected to varying degrees.

"The affected areas include around 10 to 12 villages, which have sustained damage to varying degrees. Teams are working on assessing the extent of the damage, and after the assessment, further actions will be taken," he added.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasised that all efforts were being made to mitigate the effects of the disaster and ensure the well-being of the affected communities. "The SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army, and district administration are all fully prepared," he said.