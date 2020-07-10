Indian Army soldier killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:39 IST

Jammu: An Indian Army soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

Havildar Sambur Gurung (36) was critically injured in the unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector and later succumbed to his injuries, the army said in a statement.

“Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated, and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, defence spokesperson, said in the statement.

He added that Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.

Gurung hailed from Manbu village in Nepal’s Gorkha district.

In a separate incident, a woman, Hakam Bi (58), of Lanjote village in Mendhar sector, died on Thursday after she had sustained injuries due to Pakistani shelling the previous day. Another woman, Resham Bi (60), was also killed on the same day.

In June, five Indian soldiers were killed on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu division because of unprovoked Pakistani shelling amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.