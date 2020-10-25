e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh

Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh

Even after seven rounds of military level talks between the India and China, the disengagement and de-escalation process in the tense Ladakh region has not moved forward. The commanders are expected to meet for the eighth round of talks next week.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Sikkim and West Bengal.
Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Sikkim and West Bengal. (ANI Photo )
         

As the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh continue, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian Army won’t let anyone take even an inch of the country’s land.

He added that India wants the standoff to end and peace to be restored in the sector. The minister also hailed the braveheart soldiers stationed at the border and stated that their efforts will be written in golden words in history.

Singh is currently is on two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim, where he performed Shastra Puja with soldiers near the China border.

His visit comes in order to boost the morale of Indian troops deployed against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the border. He also reviewed the army’s preparedness against the Chinese troops.

 

Even after seven rounds of military level talks between the two nations, the disengagement and de-escalation process in the tense Ladakh region has not moved forward. The commanders are expected to meet for the eighth round of talks next week.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since April-May this year. Apart from Ladakh, a tense confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers also took place in north Sikkim in early May.

The standoff, currently in its sixth month, has taken India-China ties to a new low, with troops even firing warning shots at friction points in August-September, the first such instance since October 1975.

tags
top news
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
In Mann Ki Baat address during festive season, PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by soldiers at the border
In Mann Ki Baat address during festive season, PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by soldiers at the border
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
250 firefighters, 228 tankers: How Mumbai mall fire was doused
250 firefighters, 228 tankers: How Mumbai mall fire was doused
‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address
‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address
‘That’s no way to talk about friends’: Biden scolds Trump over ‘filthy’ India
‘That’s no way to talk about friends’: Biden scolds Trump over ‘filthy’ India
‘It does hurt a lot’: David Warner feels SRH got complacent against KXIP
‘It does hurt a lot’: David Warner feels SRH got complacent against KXIP
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In