Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian business mogul Sajjan Jindal attends wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 06:15 PM IST

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal attends wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal along with his family attended the wedding festivities of the grandson of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, a PML-N leader said on Thursday.

Sajjan Jindal is the president and chairman of the JSW Group.(PTI)
Sajjan Jindal is the president and chairman of the JSW Group.(PTI)

Jindal, the managing director of JSW Steel, was among 700 local and foreign guests who attended the wedding of Sharif's grandson Zayd Hussain Nawaz at their palatial Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Sunday.

Several other Indians also attended the festivities, a senior leader from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said.

The Jindal family has strong ties with the Sharif family and it had reportedly helped Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz set up a steel mill in the Gulf.

The Sharif family kept the one-day visit of Indian guests, especially the Jindal family, low-profile. The Jindal family arrived in Lahore from Mumbai on a special plane.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed around Jati Umra and its surroundings for the security of the guests.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On