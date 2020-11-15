e-paper
India News / 'Indian cinema has lost a legend': President Kovind condoles Soumitra Chatterjee's death

‘Indian cinema has lost a legend’: President Kovind condoles Soumitra Chatterjee’s death

The legendary actor, known primarily for his work in Bengali films, passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. He had collaborated with iconic director Satyajit Ray in more than a dozen films.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in an event at ICCR in Kokata, West Bengal, India on July 11, 2011 (Photo by Samir Jana/HT Archive)
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in an event at ICCR in Kokata, West Bengal, India on July 11, 2011 (Photo by Samir Jana/HT Archive)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who breathed his last at the age of 85. In a tweet, President Kovind said that with Chatterjee’s death, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends.

Also Read | Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85

“With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, India cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be especially remembered for the Apu trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official Twitter handle tweeted.

“Soumitra Chatterjee’s performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d’Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world,” it said a subsequent tweet.

 

Chatterjee, who had immortalised several of legendary director Satyajit Ray’s iconic characters and worked with him in more than a dozen films, had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on October 5 and hospitalised on October 6. Chatterjee subsequently tested negative but his health started deteriorating.

Also Read | ‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi

Announcing his death in a statement, Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata, where Chatterjee was undergoing treatment, said, “We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived at the hospital, announced that Chatterjee will be cremated with full state honours. “International, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend today. It is a sad day for Bengal today. He will be cremated with full honours and a gun salute,” news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

 

Chatterjee, who was a recipient of several awards, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
