Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize heroin worth 425 cr from Iranian boat

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 04:05 PM IST

Five crew members of the boat were also apprehended after the coast guard launched the operation based on an alert by the ATS

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and the anti-terrorism squad of Gujarat, on Monday apprehended an Iranian boat carrying 61 kg of heroin worth 425 crore, the coast guard said in a statement on Tuesday.

The operation took place off the Okha coast. (ANI)
Five crew members of the boat were also apprehended after the coast guard launched the operation based on an alert by the ATS.

The operation took place off the Okha coast. The Iranian boat tried to evade the coast guard but failed, officials said.

The coast guard said it “strategically deployed” two fast patrol boats, ICGS Meera Behn and ICGS Abheek, for patrolling in Arabian Sea on the basis of an intelligence input provided by ATS.

“During dark hours, a boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters approx. 340 Kms (190 miles) off Okha coast. On being challenged by ICG Ships, the boat started evasive manoeuvring. The boat was then chased and forced to stop by ICG ships,” the statement said.

In the last 18 months, the coast guard, in coordination with ATS, has apprehended eight foreign vessels and seized 407 kg of narcotics worth 2,355 crore, it added,

“During investigation by the coast guard boarding team, the crew were found to be behaving suspiciously. After extensive rummaging, approximately 61 kg of narcotics worth 425 crore was found in the boat. The boat along with crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.”

