Indian-origin couple stabbed in Munich, man dead, wife stable

A German national of Indian origin identified as 49-year-old Prashant Basarur died after he was stabbed multiple times near Munich. His wife Smita Basarur, 43, is reported to be in a critical condition. The attack took place around 7 am on Friday. The couple had obtained German citizenship only last year.

The incident reportedly took place when a the couple got into an argument with a 33-year-old man from Guinea, who lived in the same apartment complex as the Basarurs. As the argument spiralled out of control, the man attacked and stabbed the couple several times. During the attack, Prashant was stabbed multiple times in the body and head. The reason behind the argument is not yet known.

On hearing the scuffle and the screams, neighbours living in the same complex called the police who arrived and took the Guinea man into custody. Reports indicate that he did not offer any resistance while being arrested. The police have also seized the kitchen knife with which was used in the attack.

The assailant was later produced in a magistrate’s court in Augsburg and was charged with attempt to murder, a charge which is likely to be changed to murder now after Prashant’s death. The police have ruled out any terror angle to the attack.

Tweeting about it, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj wrote, “Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Tweeting her appreciation for the Consulate General of India in Munich, Swaraj said that she had asked the mission to take care of the Basarur children. The children are currently in the custody of the social services.

The police are investigating the case.

