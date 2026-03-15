Indian Embassy in Saudi issues advisory for nationals, shares update on flight resumption amid US-Iran war
The advisory said the Indian Embassy in Saudi, consulates and visa services through VFS continue to function normally.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued an advisory for nationals in the Gulf country, advising the people to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines of the Saudi government.
The advisory comes even as Saudi Arabia said its air defences have intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Eastern Province.
"In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy," the embassy posted on X.
The advisory said the Indian Embassy in Saudi, consulates and visa services through VFS continue to function normally.
"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. Consular Camps are being undertaken on a regular basis," the post added.
Indian and Saudi airlines continue operating as per regular schedules to Indian cities from Jeddah and Madinah, the advisory said.
"While Saudi carriers also continue to operate from Riyadh and Dammam to Indian destinations, Indian carriers have also resumed operations from Riyadh," it added.
The latest advisory comes a week after the embassy issued an advisory for Indian nationals on similar lines on March 8.
Jaishankar dials Saudi Arabia FM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he held a telephonic conversation with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.
"Had a telecon last night with FM Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
The Indian External Affairs Minister also spoke with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the situation in West Asia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More