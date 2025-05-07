Menu Explore
Indian forces hit where it hurts, says MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Operation Sindoor

PTI |
May 07, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that if anyone messes with India then they have to "pay the price".

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, referring to 'Operation Sindoor' said Indian forces hit where it hurts (the enemy).

On Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he was "Proud of our bravehearts".(PTI)
On Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he was "Proud of our bravehearts".(PTI)

In a post on 'X' he said "Operation Sindoor - precise, ruthless, & unforgiving. When India strikes, it’s swift and sure. Our forces hit where it hurts. Pahalgam martyrs avenged. Mess with India, pay the price. Proud of our bravehearts! Mera Bharat Mahaan.”

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy in a post said "Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Har Har Mahadev Jai Hind".

BRS leader K Kavitha said “Bharat Mata ki jai. Jai Hind” in her post.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

