Indian forces respond to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:10 IST

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, officials said on Friday.

The exchange of fire took place at the LoC in Keran sector on Thursday night. The army said Pakistani soldiers violated the ceasefire agreement by firing first.

Official said the Indian army retaliated by firing at the Pakistani posts in the Neelam sector. “There is a possibility that Pakistani bunkers suffered damages,” an official statement said.

There have been several incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC resulting in retaliatory firing by India.

Last month, an army soldier and a 22-year-old woman were killed in north Kashmir’s Uri sector. On December 16, a soldier was killed in another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gurez Sector.

On Wednesday JK Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, said ceasefire violations had increased recently with an intent to push terrorists through.

“They (Pakistan) want to keep the LoC and border active and pushing terrorists during ceasefire violations.” Singh added that a large number of militants were waiting on the launching pads across the boundary.

“This year the launching pads did not withdraw completely and witnessed more activity,” he said.