Home / India News / Indian forces respond to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian forces respond to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Pakistan violated ceasefire on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara.
Pakistan violated ceasefire on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara.(Agency Photo/File/Representative)
         

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, officials said on Friday.

The exchange of fire took place at the LoC in Keran sector on Thursday night. The army said Pakistani soldiers violated the ceasefire agreement by firing first.

Official said the Indian army retaliated by firing at the Pakistani posts in the Neelam sector. “There is a possibility that Pakistani bunkers suffered damages,” an official statement said.

There have been several incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC resulting in retaliatory firing by India.

Last month, an army soldier and a 22-year-old woman were killed in north Kashmir’s Uri sector. On December 16, a soldier was killed in another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gurez Sector.

On Wednesday JK Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, said ceasefire violations had increased recently with an intent to push terrorists through.

“They (Pakistan) want to keep the LoC and border active and pushing terrorists during ceasefire violations.” Singh added that a large number of militants were waiting on the launching pads across the boundary.

“This year the launching pads did not withdraw completely and witnessed more activity,” he said.

After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
