India condemns vandalism of Hindu temple in California, calls for strict action

The Indian government issued a statement on Sunday after reports emerged that the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, one of Southern California’s largest Hindu temples, was vandalised with anti-India messages. The government strongly condemned the incident and urged local authorities to take strict action. The official BAPS page for the United States shared details of the incident on social media platform X, stressing their commitment to standing against hate and ensuring that peace and compassion prevail.(X/@HinduAmerican)

Posting on X, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Temple in Chino Hills, California, was found desecrated, sparking widespread condemnation.

Widespread outrage among Hindu organisations

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs stated, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

The vandalism occurred just days before a planned ‘Khalistan referendum’ event in Los Angeles, raising concerns about increasing religious tensions.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) shared details of the incident on X, saying that the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California occurred ahead of the “so-called Khalistan referendum” in Los Angeles.

CoHNA's post highlighted previous cases of temple vandalism from 2022 onwards and called for an investigation into the matter. The organization, which advocates for Hindu issues in North America, listed 10 temples that have been vandalised or burglarised in recent years.

In September, the BAPS Hindu temple in Sacramento, California, was defaced with expletive-laden graffiti, including the phrase "Hindus go back!" Nearly 10 days earlier, another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was similarly targeted with hateful messages.

The Consulate General of India in New York strongly condemned these incidents. The local Hindu community, alarmed by the repeated attacks, reaffirmed its commitment to standing united against such acts.