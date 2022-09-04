‘He believed in India’s economic prowess...': Political leaders pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry

Tributes are pouring in for ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. Mistry, who was just fifty-four, was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, when his car rammed into a divider, which led to the demise of two out of the four occupants, including the industrialist.

Here are some reactions to the businessman's death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari: “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident. Sincerest condolences to his family members”.

Union minister Piyush Goyal: “Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends”.

Union minister Smriti Irani: “A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti”.

NCP MP Supriya Sule: “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus”.

Cyrus Mistry's father, Pallonji Mistry, passed away on June 28 at the age of 93.

