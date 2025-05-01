Menu Explore
‘Indian khana is global, Indian gaana will follow suit’: PM Modi at WAVES Summit

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 01:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the current global demand for innovative storytelling aligns perfectly with India's potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the WAVES Summit that India is entering a new era of the “orange economy,” fueled by content, creativity, and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the WAVES Summit, in Mumbai. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the WAVES Summit, in Mumbai. (PTI)

He drew a parallel between India's growing global influence in entertainment and the international popularity of Indian cuisine, or “khana.”

Highlighting the global reach of Indian films, PM Modi said that they are now being released in over 100 countries, with international audiences not only watching but actively engaging with the content, often through subtitles.

“This is the rise of the orange economy in India. Content, creativity, and culture are the three pillars of the orange economy. The reach of Indian films is now expanding to every corner of the world. Today, Indian films are released in over 100 countries. Foreign audiences are not just watching Indian films casually, but are trying to understand them. That is why today, a large number of international viewers are watching Indian content with subtitles,” said PM Modi.

Modi said that the current global demand for innovative storytelling aligns perfectly with India's potential to contribute creatively to the world.

He urged for a focus on creative responsibility, stressing the need to balance technological advancement with human sensitivity.

“Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive,” said Modi.

He also called for protecting the younger generation from harmful ideas, especially as online content continues to spark debate. His comments come as the Supreme Court has called on the government to address the issue of controversial digital material.

He highlighted that the WAVES Summit aims to showcase global talent, with India rising as a hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music, and live entertainment.

“Just as Indian ‘khana’ has become globally popular, I am confident Indian ‘gaana’ will follow suit,” he said. “While screens may be getting smaller, the message (of India's stories) is only growing larger.”

The summit seeks to establish India as a global leader in media, entertainment, and digital innovation by uniting creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from all corners of the world.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
