Indian LPG carrier Shivalik arrives at Gujarat's Mundra port amid Hormuz chaos

Indian LPG carrier Shivalik, carrying a total of 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ordered by the Indian Oil Corporation, reached Mundra Port on Monday evening. Track updates on Iran US war In this photo provided by Mundra Port, Indian LPG vessel Shivalik arrives at LPG terminal Mundra Port in Mundra, India, Monday, March 16, 2026. (AP)

Earlier, addressing the Inter Ministerial briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia in New Delhi, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that documentation and priority berthing have been arranged at the port to ensure no delay in the discharge of cargo of the Shivalik.

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The Shipping Ministry official said that another Indian vessel carrying LPG, ‘Nanda Devi’, will arrive tomorrow. Follow live updates on West Asia conflict

The Indian-flagged vessel, ‘Jag Laadki’, which sailed from the UAE, carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India, Sinha said. The official said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours.

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Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.

Gujarat agriculture minister Jitu Vaghani told the state assembly that the ship passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz despite global unrest and tensions involving Iran, Israel and other countries.

Mundra Port officials confirmed that Shivalik arrived with 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG ordered by IOCL. While 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra port, 26000 MT will be unloaded at Mangaluru, said a statement from the port.

India imports about 88% of its crude oil, 50% of natural gas and 60% of LPG needs.Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, more than half of India’s crude imports, and 85-90% of LPG imports came from West Asian countries.