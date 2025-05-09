Indian markets, rupee set to open lower amid ongoing military conflict with Pakistan: Report

India's benchmark indexes are poised to open lower on Friday, and the rupee is likely to weaken after the defence ministry said that military installations were targeted by drones and missiles originating from Pakistan. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, on May 7, 2025.(PTI)

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,987, as of 6:46 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open about 1.2% below Thursday's close of 24,273.8.

Meanwhile, the non-deliverable forward market indicated that the Indian rupee will fall more against the dollar as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate.

Track live updates of India-Pakistan military conflict here.

Blasts rang out across Jammu late on Thursday during a Pakistani drone and missile attack on military stations around the Kashmir region on the second day of clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.