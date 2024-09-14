Indian Navy commissions 'Vinetra': All you need to know about submarine escape training facility in Visakhapatnam

A state-of-the-art submarine escape training facility, named "Vinetra," was commissioned at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The facility, designed to enhance the escape capabilities of crew members from distressed Kalvari-class submarines, was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. State-of-the-art 'Vinetra' submarine escape training facility commissioned in Visakhapatnam.

The facility, developed by M/s L&T Defence as a turnkey project, features a five-meter escape tower integrated with a diving basin. This advanced training site will provide both basic and refresher training to submarine crews, equipping them with vital escape procedures in the event of a submarine emergency.

In line with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative, the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility has been indigenously designed and developed, reinforcing the country’s push towards self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Sharing a video of the training, Indian Navy posted on X, “Vinetra - the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility, aimed to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class #submarine; was commissioned on #13Sep by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, FOCINC #ENC, at @IN_Satavahana, #Visakhapatnam.”

“This indigenously designed & developed facility aligns with the #AatmanirbharBharat initiative, highlighting #India's focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities,” it added.

Named "Vinetra," meaning "Trainer," the facility marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and confidence of Indian Navy submariners.

By offering specialised training, it enhances operational readiness and reinforces the Navy's focus on safety protocols and preparedness in underwater emergency situations.

What are Kalvari-class submarines?

Kalvari-class submarines are a series of diesel-electric attack submarines built for the Indian Navy. These submarines are based on the Scorpène-class, originally designed by the French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). The Kalvari-class submarines are a key component of India's underwater warfare capabilities, designed for a range of tasks including anti-ship warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and area surveillance.

The first submarine in this class, INS Kalvari, was commissioned in 2017. Other submarines in the class include INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, INS Vela, INS Vagir, and INS Vagsheer.