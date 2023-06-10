Home / India News / Watch: Navy's display of military prowess in massive exercise with 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Watch: Navy's display of military prowess in massive exercise with 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

PTI |
Jun 10, 2023 01:37 PM IST

It is the first mega exercise involving the two aircraft carriers after induction of the indigenously-built INS Vikrant in September.

In one of the biggest demonstrations of its operational prowess in recent years, the Indian Navy on Saturday said it carried out a mission in the Arabian Sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean.

Two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes were used in the mega operation.
Two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes were used in the mega operation.

The Navy's aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and newly inducted INS Vikrant -- were the centrepieces of the exercise and the two platforms served as floating airfields for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K and helicopters such as MH60R, Kamov and Advanced Light helicopters, officials said.

"The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond, " Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The officials said the exercise was conducted recently.

Also Read: China renames five seabed features in Indian Ocean Region

He said the exercise involved a seamless integration of two aircraft carriers along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India's technological expertise in the maritime domain.

"This demonstration of naval prowess underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests, maintaining regional stability, and fostering cooperative partnerships in the maritime domain," Commander Madhwal said.

It is the first mega exercise involving the two aircraft carriers after induction of the indigenously-built INS Vikrant in September.

The officials said almost all air assets of the Navy operated from the two aircraft carriers and they operated as mobile bases.

The exercise demonstrated that INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard national interests across the globe, they said.

"In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the region," said Commander Madhwal.

"The successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority," he said.

"As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, the significance of aircraft carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation's defence strategy and promoting regional stability," Commander Madhwal said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy ins vikramaditya
indian navy ins vikramaditya
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out