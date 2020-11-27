e-paper
Home / India News / Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into the Arabian sea; one pilot recovered, another missing

Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into the Arabian sea; one pilot recovered, another missing

The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” Indian Navy said in a statement.
The Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday after which one pilot has gone missing and one pilot has been recovered, news agency ANI reported. The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, Indian Navy said.

