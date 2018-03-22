 Indian Navy’s unmanned drone crashes in Gujarat | india news | Hindustan Times
Indian Navy’s unmanned drone crashes in Gujarat

According to preliminary information, suspected engine failure could have led to the crash.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2018 14:26 IST
File photo of Indian Navy’s unmanned aerial vehicle Heron.
File photo of Indian Navy’s unmanned aerial vehicle Heron. (@indiannavy/Twitter)

An Indian Navy’s remotely-piloted aircraft operating from Porbandar in Gujarat crashed close to an airbase on Thursday morning, an official spokesperson said here.

The incident, the cause for which is not known, happened shortly after it took off around 10 am. No casualties were reported.

According to preliminary information, suspected engine failure could have led to the disaster.

In November, a similar aircraft crashed at the Kochi Naval Base soon after take off for a routine sortie from Willingdon Islands.

