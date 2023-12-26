Indian Navy's stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal commissioned

Enhancing maritime capabilities in response to China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy commissioned its newest domestically constructed stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. The commissioning ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sailors stand next to Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers of the INS IMPHAL (Yard 12706). (AFP)

The formal induction ceremony signifies the entry of the third 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyer into the Navy. These destroyers, designed and constructed by the Indian Navy's in-house organization, the Warship Design Bureau, demonstrate the nation's indigenous capabilities.

INS Imphal holds the distinction of being the first warship named after a city in the Northeastern region, a decision sanctioned by the President in April 2019. This underscores the strategic significance of the Northeastern region for national security.

Speaking at the event, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, “INS Imphal will not only tackle physical threats that emanate at or from the seas, but more importantly, through the demonstrated strength of an integrated Bharat, she will deter nefarious designs, trying to subvert our national unity...Even as we speak, we have four destroyers of 15 Alpha and Bravo class deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant shipping.”

Rajnath Singh said, “India has intensified patrolling of seas after recent attacks on merchant navy ships.”

Kumar added, “Four destroyers deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant ships. P-8I aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters and Coast Guard ships deployed jointly to counter piracy, drone attacks.”

Constructed by Mazgaon Dock Limited, the ship exhibits a remarkable indigenous content of around 75 per cent, featuring BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, indigenous anti-submarine rocket launchers, and a 76mm super rapid gun mount.

Part of Project 15B (Visakhapatnam class), INS Imphal, with a length of 163 meters and 7,400 tons displacement, stands as a formidable naval presence.

The ship is well-equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and surveillance radar, making it one of India's most potent warships.

Designed for combat under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, INS Imphal exhibits high automation, stealth features, and survivability. Powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion, the ship can attain speeds exceeding 30 knots (56 km/hour).

Delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20, INS Imphal completed a rigorous trial program, including the successful test-firing of the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile.