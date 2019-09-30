e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Indian officials to visit France, boosting cooperation in counter-terrorism on agenda

The visit, part of the Indo-French strategic partnership and a bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation plan, will specifically deal with managing bio-terrorism threats, according to a statement from the French embassy on Monday.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On October 2-3, the Indian officials will attend an inter-ministerial exercise in the department of Yvelines, organised by the Paris Defence and Security Zone Prefecture.
On October 2-3, the Indian officials will attend an inter-ministerial exercise in the department of Yvelines, organised by the Paris Defence and Security Zone Prefecture.(Photo: Reuters)
         

An Indian delegation comprising officials of the home ministry, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit France during October 1-4 to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism.

The visit, part of the Indo-French strategic partnership and a bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation plan, will specifically deal with managing bio-terrorism threats, according to a statement from the French embassy on Monday.

During the visit, the Indian delegation will participate in bilateral meetings with the Directorate General for Civil Security and Crisis Management (DGSCGC), Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP), and National Gendarmerie’s Armoured Division (GBGN).

On October 2-3, the Indian officials will attend an inter-ministerial exercise in the department of Yvelines, organised by the Paris Defence and Security Zone Prefecture, in liaison with the National Civil and Military Education and Training Centre for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) risks, which will actively involve several hundred personnel mainly from the intervention and rescue departments, the statement said.

The delegation will also have interactions, organised with the support of Business France, with French companies specialising in the production of materials and equipment useful for crisis management.

Welcoming the intensified exchanges in this area, the ambassador-designate of France, Emmanuel Lenain, said, “France and India work concertedly to combat terrorism in all its forms. This cooperation action illustrates the high degree of trust and cooperation between our police forces. It will encourage the exchange of best practices and the development of a network of practitioners capable of mobilising very swiftly against a threat that is itself very fast-evolving.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:30 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News