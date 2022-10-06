Home / India News / Indian-origin family killed in California: Punjab CM appeals to Jaishankar for high-level probe

Indian-origin family killed in California: Punjab CM appeals to Jaishankar for high-level probe

Published on Oct 06, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the death of four family members and made a similar appeal to Union Minister Jaishankar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the victim Indian-origin family.(file image)
ByIshika Yadav

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday made an appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to conduct a high-level inquiry in the death of an Indian-origin family, who were kidnapped, and later found dead in California.

"There was news of kidnapping and murder of four Indians in California, in which an 8-month-old girl has also been murdered. Very sad to hear this news. I share my grief with the families of the victims... and also appeal to the Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter," CM Mann tweeted offering his condolences to the family of the victims.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the death of four family members and made a similar appeal to Union Minister Jaishankar. "Brutal kidnapping and murder of 8 mnt old Aroohi, her parents & uncle Amandeep Singh is a matter of shock & concern for Pbis worldwide. I urge @DrSJaishankar to take up issue of safety & security of Indians with US admin even as I extend my deep condolences with bereaved family (sic)” said Badal in a tweet.

Four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week have been found dead, authorities informed. Surveillance footage was also released by the local Sheriff's office, confirming that they were kidnapped on Monday. In the video, the armed kidnapper can be forcefully taking the family members inside a truck.

Identified as 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh - the Sikh family hailed from Harsi Pind in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, news agencies reported.

    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

