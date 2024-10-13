24 additional train services to run in Maharashtra amid Diwali, Chhath Puja

To cater to the increased passenger demand during the upcoming Diwali, and Chhath Puja festivals, Central Railways has announced 24 additional special trains between Panvel and Nanded. In a release, the Railways said that the trains have been added to accommodate the surge of passengers during the festive season. The special festival trains will run from Panvel to Nanded.

Two bi-weekly festival special trains will run between Panvel and Hazur Sahib Nanded:

- Train 07626: Departs Panvel at 2:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday from October 22 to November 28, arriving at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 am the next day (12 services).

- Train 07625: Departs Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27, arriving at Panvel at 1:25 pm the next day (12 services).

Both trains will halt at these stations: Parbhani, Nashik Road, Purna, Lasur, Manwat, Igatpuri, Jalna, Kalyan, Selu, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Partur, Nagarsol, Manmad.

The composition of the trains will be 13 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 1 Generator Car, and 1 Pantry Car, the press release stated.

The bookings for trips on train No 07626 at special charges will open on October 14 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets early due to high demand during the festive period.

Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities

As the vibrant festivities of Navratri and Dussehra have come to a close, attention turns to the highly anticipated celebration of Diwali, the joyous Festival of Lights. This festival embodies the spirit of joy, tradition, and triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, spans five days, commencing with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhaiya Dooj. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls in the month of Kartik, with this year's celebration taking place on November 1, 2024.

Chhath Puja is a festival that is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya (Lord Brahma's daughter). The four-day festivities this year will commence on November 5.

Preparations begin days in advance, with devotees meticulously cleaning their homes, and purchasing puja essentials, new clothing, and prasad items for the family. This rigorous 36-hour fasting period is a hallmark of Chhath Puja, demonstrating unwavering devotion.