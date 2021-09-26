Indian Railways' timetable for trains to change from October 1: Check details

The Indian Railways will change the arrival and departure timings of more than two dozen trains operating in the Northern Railway region from October 1. “The details of the new arrival and departure timings of the trains have been updated on the website. Travellers should confirm the timings of the trains before leaving their houses. We have rescheduled the arrival and departure timings of 28 trains," senior Northern Railway official Pankaj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The railway authorities have also decided to remove 'zero' from train numbers. The fare of trains is expected to reduce after the removal of zeros from the train numbers. After the removal of zero, the trains will reportedly run on their old normal fare basis.

After the implementation of the new timetable, the category of trains will change and they will be operated under the category of Jan Shatabdi, Superfast or Express trains. Passenger trains running between Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Ambala will become Superfast. Trains running between Jind- Firozpur, Delhi-Kalka, Delhi-Haridwar, Ambala-Bathinda, Hisar-Amritsar, Delhi-Kurukshetra, Prayagraj-Alamnagar will become Express and Delhi-Tanakpur, Delhi junction trains running between Kotdwara will be called Jan Shatabdi.

Changed timing of these trains:

1. 05013 Jaisalmer - Kathgodam Special Train will arrive at Kathgodam at 05.05 hours from the current time of 04.55 hours, with revised timings.

2. 03019 Howrah - Kathgodam Special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 09.00 hours with a modified time of 09.25 hours.

3. 02040 New Delhi - Kathgodam Special Train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 11.40 hours instead of 11.40 hours, with revised timing of 11.55 hours.

4. 04667 Kanpur Central - Kathgodam Special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 14.55 hours from the current time of 14.40 hours.

5. 04690 Jammu Tawi - Kathgodam Special train will arrive at Kathgodam at 13.45 hours with a revised time of 13.35 hours.

7. 02091 Dehradun - Kathgodam Special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 23.35 hours with revised timing of 23.45 hours.

8. 04126 Dehradun - Kathgodam Special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 07.20 hours instead of the present time at 07.15 hours.

9. 04616 Amritsar – Lalkuan Special train will arrive at Lalkuan station at 21.05 hours from present time 20.30 hours.

10. 05060 Anand Vihar Terminus - Lalkuan Special train will arrive at Lalkuan station at 21.05 hours from present time 20.30 hours.

11. 02353 Howrah-Lalkuan Special train will arrive at Lalkuan at 07.00 hours from the present time of 06.55 hours.

12. 05048 GKP - Kolkata Special Train will depart from Gorakhpur at 11.30 hours with a revised time at 11.25 hours.

13. 02108 Lucknow Junction - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special Train Lucknow Jn. It will depart at 22.45 hours from the current time at 22.40 hours.

14. 05307 Lucknow Junction-Raipur Special Train Lucknow Junction. It will depart at 22.45 hours from the current time at 22.40 hours.

15. 09269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Special Train will depart from Gorakhpur at 11.10 hours with a modified time at 11.05 hours.

16. 04060 Anand Vihar Terminus - Muzaffarpur Special Train will depart from Gorakhpur at 11.10 hours with revised timing at 11.05 hours.

17. 09076 Ramnagar - Bandra Terminus Special Train will depart from Ramnagar at 16.35 hours with revised timing at 16.30 hours.

18. 05022 GKP - Shalimar Special Train will depart from Gorakhpur at 13.50 hours with a modified time at 13.40 hours.

19. 05331 Kathgodam - Moradabad Special Train will depart from Kathgodam at 07.25 hours with revised timings instead of 08.15 hours at present.

20. 05333 Ramnagar - Moradabad Special Train will depart from Ramnagar at 07.20 hours with modified timings at 07.15 hours.

21. 05034 Barhni - Gorakhpur Special Train will leave Barhni at 15.00 hours instead of the present time of 15.20 hours.