Indian student from Hyderabad shot dead in the US

A 26-year-old Telugu youth from Hyderabad was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Washington Avenue in the United States on Sunday, his family members said on Monday. Indian student Koyyada Ravi Teja who was killed in the US. (Sourced photo)

The deceased was identified as Koyyada Ravi Teja from Green Hills Colony at Rama Krishna Puram in Hyderabad. “We received information this morning that Teja was fired at by unidentified people while he was returning home,” his father Koyyada Chandra Mouli told reporters.

According to preliminary information received by the family, Teja suffered fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot. Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet reached the family.

Teja had moved to the US in 2022 to pursue his master’s degree. After completing his studies, he was actively attending job trials in hopes of starting his career.

“Nobody should face this situation. He went to the US with high hopes and see, how is returning,” a friend said.

Earlier on November 30, 2024, a 22-year-old student from Telangana’s Khammam district, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was killed at a gas station near Chicago in the US where he used to work. He had completed BBA in India and was pursuing MBA in the US.