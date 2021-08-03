Indian student’s family mourns his death in China; waits for his body in Bihar

Uday Paswan, a farmer in Bihar’s Gaya, is distraught after the death of his only son, Aman Nagsen, whose body was found in mysterious circumstances in a Chinese university last Thursday.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the family house in Gaya. “He was so good in studies and always remained in touch. We cannot believe he is no more,” said a family member.

Nagsen’s body was found by the staff of Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) in his room on the university campus. The 20-year-old was enrolled for the International Business Studies course.

Nagsen’s mother, Rita Devi, is inconsolable. “The last time he talked to us was on July 24. There was no communication after that,” she said.

Nagsen’s sister, Jyotsna Chandra, a second-year student at DJ Dental College, Ghaziabad, alleged that her brother was murdered. “It is strange that despite Beijing town being barely half-an-hour drive from the university, no one from the Indian embassy went there [where the body was found],” she said to HT over the phone on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of July 29-30, the victim’s uncle, Ram Kishore Paswan, a BJP activist, got a call from the Tianjin Foreign Studies University, informing them about Nagsen’s death. He said he also got a mail from the Indian Embassy that the ministry of external affairs got a communication from Tianjin authorities about Nagsen’s death. This Monday, said Paswan, the embassy received another communication from the Tianjin local authorities that a suspect has been held in connection with Nagsen’s death.

The family has met Gaya district magistrate Abhishek Singh with a request to initiate steps to bring back the body. Singh told HT that the family has sent their consent for Nagsen’s postmortem to the MEA.

Currently, no flights are operational between China and India because of the pandemic.