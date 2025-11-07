Indian student's body found in Russia dam 19 days after he went missing: Report

Dead body of the Indian student in Russia who went missing last month has reportedly been found in a dam near the White River. The 22-year-old student, identified as Ajit Singh Chaudhary hailing from Rajasthan's Alwar had joined Bashkir State Medical University for an MBBS course in 2023. Ajit Singh Chaudhary had gone missing on October 19 after he stepped out to buy milk. (X (@DrMohammadMomin))

According to reports, Chaudhary had gone missing in Ufa on October 19 after he left his hostel at around 11am to buy milk. However, he never returned. NDTV quoted Alwar Saras Dairy chairman Nitin Sangwan saying that Chaudhary's body was found in a dam adjacent to the White River.

Meanwhile, the All India Medical Students' Association has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma to help repatriate Chaudhary's dead body to India.

Chaudhary had gone missing from his hostel on October 19 after which his mobile phone has been switched. Media reports quoted his family as saying that his jacket, shoes, and mobile phone were found on a riverbank. His family members and villagers had then reached out to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav to help trace him. They ahd also appealed to the Alwar District Collector to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to locate him.

His uncle Bhoom Singh told New Indian Express that the family received a call from the Russian police on October 20. However, the family had then alleged that the situation was not clear at the time. “Later, his roommate informed the hostel warden about Ajit’s disappearance, but now even the warden is not responding properly. We tried to reach out to the college authorities, but haven’t received any reply yet. We are completely in the dark about what has happened to Ajit,” he was quoted as saying.

The family spoke had spoken to the warden after which it appeared the authorities were trying to suggest that Chaudhary might have jumped into the river. He had spoken to his family just an hour before he went missing.

Chaudhary was scheduled to return to India in November.