Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
IUML, first to challenge CAA, asks SC to stay population register project

Indian Union Muslim League’s request in the Supreme Court seeks to ensure that the government spells out its plans about rolling out a nationwide citizens’ register or NRC.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:10 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League has asked the Supreme Court to stay implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA, National Register of Citizens, NRC and National Population Register, NPR.
Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League has asked the Supreme Court to stay implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA, National Register of Citizens, NRC and National Population Register, NPR.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Indian Union Muslim League, the Kerala-based group that was the first to rush to the Supreme Court to challenge the new citizenship law, returned to the top court on Thursday to ask the judges to stop the government from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, or NPR.

In two applications filed in the Supreme Court, the IUML also asked the court to get clarifications from the government whether it had plans to implement the National Register of Citizens, or NRC, across the country and if there was a link between the NRC and the population register.

The IUML request comes against the backdrop of the government’s new stand on the NRC and the NPR after protests broke out against the amended law that seeks to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before 2015.

Top government leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have insisted that there was no link between the new citizenship law, the register of citizens and the population register.

