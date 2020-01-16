IUML, first to challenge CAA, asks SC to stay population register project

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:10 IST

Indian Union Muslim League, the Kerala-based group that was the first to rush to the Supreme Court to challenge the new citizenship law, returned to the top court on Thursday to ask the judges to stop the government from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, or NPR.

In two applications filed in the Supreme Court, the IUML also asked the court to get clarifications from the government whether it had plans to implement the National Register of Citizens, or NRC, across the country and if there was a link between the NRC and the population register.

The IUML request comes against the backdrop of the government’s new stand on the NRC and the NPR after protests broke out against the amended law that seeks to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before 2015.

Top government leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have insisted that there was no link between the new citizenship law, the register of citizens and the population register.