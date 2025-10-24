Indian-origin man arrested for setting off fireworks in Singapore during Diwali

An Indian-origin man was charged with illegally setting off fireworks in Singapore as part of Diwali celebrations despite a ban on fireworks, PTI reported quoting local media. The case came to light after a video clip of the fireworks surfaced online. (PTI/ Representational)

Dilip Kumar Nirmal Kumar allegedly lit fireworks along the open field of Carlisle Road last week, which is considered an offence under Singapore's Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, according to Channel News Asia.

The Straits Times had earlier this week reported that a suspected case of fireworks being set off illegally on October 18 near Newton was under investigation.

The case came to light after a video clip of the fireworks surfaced online. The eight second video, posted by an onlooker Aun Koh on his Instagram story, showed the pyrotechnics display.

An eyewitness of the incident told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place at around 10.15pm. They said that the fireworks were set off at a construction site in Carlisle Road, near Kampong Java Flyover.

After the clip, the police confirmed that a complaint had been and lodged and investigations were underway, The Straits Times reported.

Dilip appeared in court via video link on Thursday as part of proceedings for those under custody, and will reappear in court on November 20, according to PTI news agency.

Under Singapore's Dangerous Fireworks Act, anyone found guilty of setting off dangerous fireworks can face jail term for up to two years, and receive a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

The first conviction under the Act took place in March, 2019 when a man was fined $5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November 2018, according to The Straits Times.

The accused, Alagappan Singaram, 54, was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty, with his son, A. Hariprasanth, 19, also admitting to the same offence.

A similar incident took place on April 9, 2024, wherein a 40-year-old man was arrested and fined $5,000 after he admitting to discharging dangerous fireworks.