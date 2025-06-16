Search Search
Indian-origin man dies days after Australian cops knelt on his neck

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Police attempted to arrest Kundi earlier this month on Payneham Rd at Royston Park, alleging that they witnessed an “altercation” between him and a woman.

Gaurav Kundi, a 42-year-old Indian-origin man who was on life support after a brutal police arrest in Australia, died on Sunday.

Gaurav Kundi died surrounded by his family on Thursday.(iStock)
Gaurav Kundi died surrounded by his family on Thursday.(iStock)

Kundi died surrounded by his family on Thursday after he was hospitalised for an “unrecoverable” brain injury, 7News Australia reported.

The man breathed his last in Adelaide just days after a disturbing altercation with Australian police, during which an officer allegedly knelt on his neck. The incident sparked massive outrage, particularly within South Asian communities in Australia.

What happened to Gaurav Kundi?

Police attempted to arrest Kundi earlier this month on Payneham Rd at Royston Park, alleging that they witnessed an “altercation” between him and a woman.

The video footage of the incident showed Kundi being forced by police while he and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, loudly protested.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” Kundi shouted while Kaur filmed and cried out that the police were acting unfairly.

Kundi was rushed to the hospital after his condition declined and he “became unresponsive” during the attempted arrest. Doctors informed the family that his brain and neck nerves were severely damaged.

Gaurav's wife's account

At the time of his arrest, Gaurav's wife, Amritpal Kaur, said the incident happened on Payneham Road after a patrol car approached the couple, mistakenly interpreting their loud argument as a case of domestic violence.

“I just go out and follow him. ‘What are you doing here? Let’s get back home. You are drunk. You are not well. We will go home," she recalled, speaking to 9News. Kaur added that during the argument, Kundi had pushed her.

Australian police's response

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens backed the officers involved in the incident, reported 9News at the time of the arrest. He stated that he had reviewed footage from a body-worn camera and believed the police acted according to their training.

Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia said he was “comfortable” seeing the officers acting appropriately.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian-origin man dies days after Australian cops knelt on his neck
