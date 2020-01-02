e-paper
Indians abroad who eat beef not taught ‘culture’, ‘traditional values’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh

The Union Minister Giriraj Singh also said that India will only survive if its culture is saved.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Begusarai, Bihar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks during a protest organised by Population Solution Foundation.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks during a protest organised by Population Solution Foundation.(HT PHOTO)
         

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Indian children go abroad and most of them start eating beef because they are not being taught about our ‘culture’ and ‘traditional values’.

“Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools, we send our children to missionary schools, they get through IIT, become engineers, go abroad and most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them about our culture and traditional values. Later, the parents complain that their children are not taking care of them.” said Singh while speaking at the ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyapan’ event here on Wednesday.

The Union Minister further endorsed the need for implementing the teaching of Gita in schools.

“Therefore, schools should teach lessons of the verse (Shlok) of the Gita. In a survey of as many as 100 houses, we have found that Hanuman Chalisa was found in only 15 households and the books of Gita and Ramayana were found only in three houses. So we cannot blame the children,” he added.

Speaking to the reporters after the event, Singh added that India will only survive if its culture is saved.

