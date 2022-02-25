Indian embassy in Poland asks stranded nationals reaching Ukraine border point on public vehicle to use this route

After India announced of arranging free-of-cost evacuation flights for its stranded nationals in Ukraine via the east European nation's neighbouring countries, the Embassy of India in Poland issued a fresh advisory on Friday.

Indian nationals, who reach the Ukraine-Poland border in public transport - such as bus and taxi, have been asked to use the Shehyni-Medyka border point to cross over. The embassy said that the Polish government is only permitting people, who reach the border between the two countries in their “own vehicles”, to use the other point - Krakowiec crossing.

The advisory also laid down details of embassy officials in charge of both the crossing points in Poland as well as in Lviv, Ukraine. According to it, the official at the Shehyni-Medyka crossing point has already been stationed while the embassy office at the Krakowiec crossing will be operational later in the day.

Stranded Indian nationals have been asked to fill out a Google form in order for their request for a seat on the repatriation flight to be processed. The advisory said the flights will be arranged “shortly”.

The google form requires a student's email id, date of birth, passport number, full name on the passport, contact number, and location in Ukraine.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, a group of 40 Indian medical students was seen walking on foot towards the Ukraine-Poland border with bags around their backs and suitcases. These students from Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv in Ukraine, were dropped nearly 8kms from the border point by a college bus.

The latest advisory comes soon after India announced on Friday that it has formed a plan to evacuate stranded nationals from Ukraine via land routes in Hungary and Romania. For now, Indians, especially students, have been asked to Chop-Zahony Hungarian border, and Porubne-Siret Romania border.

As per latest updates, India is planning to operate two flights to Romania's capital Bucharest today and one flight to Hungary's capital Budapest tomorrow.

On Thursday, the external affairs ministry said that it is sending teams to the border checkpoints of Ukraine and its neighbours of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, so that stranded Indians can be flown out of the east European nations. The move came after Ukraine shut its airspace following the mayhem that followed soon after Russia began its invasion of the east European country.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar informed on Twitter on Thursday that he has spoken with his Hungarian and Slovakian counterparts - Peter Szijjarto and Ivan Korcok, respectively, for chalking out a possible route of evacuation for Indians.