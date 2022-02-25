‘Helpdesk for…': Doctors' body urges PM Modi over medical students in Ukraine

With India escalating evacuation efforts to bring back stranded Indian nationals back from war-hit Ukraine, the Indian Medical Association has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter addressed to the prime minister, the top doctors' body has urged the Centre to set up a dedicated helpdesk for the medical students and also help them financially.

“As you are aware that thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. Most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival,” the IMA said in its letter.

"We request further to the government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out. A dedicated helpdesk for medical students should also be created," the letter read.

“We request further to the government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out. A dedicated helpdesk for medical students should also be created,” the letter read.



The Centre on Friday said it would organise evacuation flights on an alternative route, thus bearing the entire cost of bringing back Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Indian embassy in Hungary said that the government was working to set up routes via Hungary and Romania. The rescue teams are getting in place at the Chop-Zahony Hungarian border near Uzhhord, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian border near Chernivtsi, the Indian embassy in Budapest said in its circular.

The citizens have been advised to carry their passports, cash (preferably US dollars), essentials and a double vaccination certificate.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar last Thursday spoke to his counterparts from Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to explore more evacuation routes. The external affairs ministry has also shared details of officials who can be contacted by the students who are looking to leave Ukraine via road.



