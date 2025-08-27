Convictions of Indians for sex crimes in UK surge, highest increase between 2021 & 2024: Report

Indians have seen the highest percentage increase in convictions for sexual offences in the United Kingdom, according to an analysis of UK Ministry of Justice data by the Centre for Migration Control (CMC), which highlights a surge in convictions of foreign nationals between 2021 and 2024. The recent figures from the UK Home Office indicated that the number of Indian nationals in detention has almost doubled in the past year. (Representative Image/AFP)

Between 2021 and 2024, Indians logged the biggest increase in sexual offence convictions at 72, reflecting a 257 per cent surge against the backdrop of an overall 62 per cent hike in such convictions.

The anti-immigration think tank analysed the figures based on UK Ministry of Justice data, which was drawn from the Police National Computer.

ALSO READ | Indian student visas to UK drop, immigration detentions double

"The number of foreign nationals convicted of sexual offences increased by 62% between 2021 and 2024 - jumping from 687 to 1,114. The British convictions rate for these crimes increased by 39.31% over the same time period," the CMC analysis stated.

According to CMC, Indians have topped this chart since 2021, wherein they had 28 convictions. In 2022, the figure was 53, in 2023 it was 67, and in 2024 it was 100.

Nigerians came second in the list with a 166 per cent increase in such convictions, Iraqis at 160 per cent, Sudanese at 117 per cent, Afghans at 115 per cent and Bangladeshis at 100 per cent between the last four years.

Pakistanis ranked at 11th position with a 47 per cent hike in such convictions between 2021-2024.

Among the non-summary convictions of foreign nationals in the UK between 2021 and 2024, India ranked third with a 115 per cent surge and a 315-case hike. The highest number of cases, 588, was logged last year (2024).

"The total number of non-summary convictions increased by 11,752 between 2021 and 2024. Foreign nationals accounted for 29% of the conviction increase between these dates," CMC's analysis said.

It further added that there were almost 75,000 non-summary convictions of foreigners between these four years.

"There was a decrease in foreign nationals convictions for violent offences and fraud offences between 2021 and 2024," it added.

The recent figures from the UK Home Office indicated that the number of Indian nationals in detention has almost doubled in the past year. The data also showed Indians as the second-largest group to have been granted study visas for the UK (98,014) and the largest for work and tourist visas as well.

Earlier this month, India was among the countries which were added to the UK government's expanded list of nations where foreign criminals will be deported once they are sentenced before their appeals are heard in court. The move came as part of the Keir Starmer-led administration's measures to crack down on rising migration in the United Kingdom.

At the time, UK foreign secretary David Lammy said, "We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country."

UK PM Starmer has repeatedly mentioned his opposition to illegal migration. In a couple of posts on the matter on X, he said, "If you come to this country illegally, you will face detention and return."

"Illegal migration is a business run by organised criminal gangs with no regard for human life. My number one priority is to put an end to this vile trade. Under our nationwide crackdown, raids and arrests are already up 50%. I won’t stop until we secure our borders," Starmer said in another post.