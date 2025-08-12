‘Deport now, appeal later’: India added to UK’s fast-track deportation list for foreign criminals

India has been added to the United Kingdom’s expanded “Deport Now Appeal Later” list of 23 countries, under which foreign criminals will be deported before they can appeal against the decision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting, in London on Thursday. (ANI)

The UK home office announced on Sunday that the scheme’s scope will nearly triple — from eight countries to 23. The move is part of a broader crackdown on rising migration and delays in the removal of offenders.

Foreign nationals from these countries will be deported once sentenced, with any appeals heard remotely via video technology from overseas.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the country's home secretary Yvette Cooper said, “For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end,” reported news agency PTI.

She added, “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced.”

Who all are on the list

Previously, the list included Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania and Kosovo. The expanded list now adds India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

The UK government said discussions are ongoing with other nations to join the scheme. “We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country,” said UK foreign secretary David Lammy.

According to the home office, the new approach will reduce the burden on British taxpayers, as offenders from these countries previously remained in the UK long after completing their prison sentences.

Around 5,200 foreign nationals have been deported since July 2024 — a 14 per cent rise over the previous year.

Meanwhile, official data shows foreign offenders make up about 12 per cent of the UK’s prison population, with annual prison costs averaging GBP 54,000 per inmate.

(With PTI inputs)