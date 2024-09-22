‘India’s 5G market bigger than US': PM Modi to Indian diaspora in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, praised India's technological advancements, particularly in 5G, and expressed hope for a made-in-India chip to be used in America soon. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.(AP)

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, “Today, India's 5G market is bigger than America. It has happened within two years. Now, India is working on made-in-India 6G.”

The prime minister added, "Today, almost every big brand of mobile in the world is made in India. India is the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer of the world...Now, India doesn't follow, it creates new systems and leads. India has given the world a concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)."

We chose the path for the green transition: Modi

PM Modi said India is committed to solar and wind energy, noting that India is the first G20 country to achieve its Paris climate goals.

"When compared to the entire world, our carbon emission is negligible. We chose the path for the green transition. It is our tradition of love for nature that guided us and we are focusing on solar and wind energy areas. India is the first G20 country to achieve its Paris climate goals. We want to make every house in India a solar power household," PM said.

'Made-in-India chip in America soon'

PM Narendra Modi expressed hope that very soon "you will see the made-in-India chip in America. This small chip will take India's flight of Viksit Bharat to a newer height. 'Ye Modi ki guarantee hai'."

Referring to the strong ties between India and the US, Modi coined a new term for "AI," calling it the "American-Indian spirit," a symbol of the partnership between the two nations.

“For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world....I salute the Indian diaspora here,” Modi said.

He lauded the Indian diaspora as India’s strongest brand ambassadors.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the US from September 21-23. Earlier on Saturday he participated in Quad Summit, where he held bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.