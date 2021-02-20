Home / India News / India's active Covid-19 cases rise again, tally soars over 10.97 million
India's active Covid-19 cases rise again, tally soars over 10.97 million

India, which is the second worst-hit country in the world, now has 10,977,387 Covid-19 infections and 156,212 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:50 AM IST
According to the health ministry’s dashboard, 10,715,204 people have also been vaccinated against Covid-19 since January 16, when the government launched its mammoth inoculation drive. (AP Photo)

India reported 13,993 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 101 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed on Saturday morning. The country’s active caseload rose once again for the second day in a row and now stands at 143,127, up from Friday’s 139,542.

India, which is the second worst-hit country in the world, now has 10,977,387 infections and 156,212 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease so far, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. With 10,307 discharges between Friday and Saturday morning, 10,678,048 patients have recovered and it has pushed the national recovery rate to 97.27%.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, 10,715,204 people have also been vaccinated against Covid-19 since January 16, when the government launched its mammoth inoculation drive.

