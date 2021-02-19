IND USA
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,112 fresh cases and 44 more related deaths which pushed the overall tally to nearly 2.1 million and the death toll to 51,713.(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
No foreign Covid strains found in Amravati, Yavatmal, says Maharashtra govt

According to a statement by the health department, four samples each from these three districts were tested at Pune’s B J Medical College where no mutation similar to the ones found in the UK, South Africa or Brazil was detected.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 PM IST

With Maharashtra witnessing a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases, the state government said on Friday that new strains originating from South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom (UK) were not found in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara districts - the three districts reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases.

According to a statement by the health department, four samples each from these three districts were tested at Pune’s B J Medical College where no mutation similar to the ones found in the UK, South Africa or Brazil was detected. It added that more samples were taken from Amravati and Yavatmal and were sent to the National Institute of Virology and the National Centre for Cell Science.

Friday’s update by the state government comes just a day after an official had told news agency PTI that researches had discovered two new mutations in Covid-19 samples from Amravati and Yavatmal- both a part of Maharashtra’s eastern region. Dr Rajesh Karyekarte from the B J Medical College said on Thursday that the two new mutations were characterised by the virus’ ability to escape neutralising antibodies in the host person’s body.

Also Read| Over 6,000 new cases as Covid-19 continues to surge in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Amaravati district has seen the biggest surge in the Covid-19 disease cases since this week. The fresh cases jumped from 82 on February 16 to 230 on February 17. Apart from the mutations, the carelessness of people, in general, is being blamed for the sudden spike. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in Yavatmal from February 20, 8pm to February 22, 7 am with district collector Shailesh Naval urging residents to abide by all Covid-19 norms failing which strict action would be taken by authorities. A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Yavatmal district.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,112 fresh cases and 44 more related deaths which pushed the overall tally to nearly 2.1 million and the death toll to 51,713. A total of 1,989,963 have recovered in the state till now after 2,159 recoveries were added today.

(With PTI inputs)

coronavirus maharastra
The accused woman was booked by Shanti Nagar police station in October 2017, under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, for allegedly inappropriately touching the child and making him touch her. (HT Photo)
Presumptions under Pocso Act can only be rebutted at trial: Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Once prima facie case is established, the presumptions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, can only be rebutted by leading evidence during the trial, said the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC), while dismissing the petition filed by a Nagpur resident booked for sexually assaulting her six-year-old nephew
In January, the government had issued a tender notice inviting bids to provide mid-day meals in the form of food grains to eligible school children in 7,549 schools across 19 districts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>245 crore. (AFP)
Bombay HC refuses to interfere with tender process for Maharashtra’s mid-day meal scheme

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Reluctant to delay the provision of nutritious meals for children belonging to disadvantaged and economically weaker sections of society, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has refused to interfere with the state government’s decision to centralise the tendering process
Like all festivals, Shiv Jayanti too was affected by the pandemic as no big gatherings and processions could be organized.(ANI Photo)
Low-key celebration of Shiv Jayanti in Maharashtra amid Covid crisis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:17 PM IST
The state government had asked people to desist from taking out processions and bike rallies which are witnessed in many parts of Maharashtra on Shiv Jayanti in normal times.
A health worker collects swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
Over 6,000 new cases as Covid-19 continues to surge in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Out of the total fresh cases, 823 cases reported in Mumbai. The capital city's death toll reached 11,437 after five fresh fatalities.
As on Thursday, Maharashtra had a caseload of 20,81,520, including 51,669 deaths.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo)
Covid-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Incidentally, two of the NCP's ministers, Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope, had, on Thursday, announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus.
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.(ANI Photo)
Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri fort to celebrate the Maratha Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.
Artist retouch with colour to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence the Maratha king has had on generations of Indians.
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo )
High-risk contact of Covid-19 patient in Mumbai? Quarantine at home or face jail

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to file first information reports (FIR) against home-quarantine violators and then send them to mandatory institutional quarantine.
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Around 12 vehicles loaded with products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi. (PTI File Photo )
Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
During questioning, the police found he had posted his pictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said.
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22. (HT File)
Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Chopra claimed she is a victim and the said videos were pirated and uploaded on free-to-view sites by someone else without her permission
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, a 27-year-old leading seaman of the Indian Navy, was found in Gholwad jungles with 90% burn injuries in early February, and later died. (HT File)
Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
While Dubey had claimed that he was kidnapped outside the airport, CCTV footage from the area does not show any such incident, said police
Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with the media after recording his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. (HT File)
Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Pratap Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with media. When contacted, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev did not wish to comment
Last week, Thackeray denied government aircraft to Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand. (HT File)
Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Following Koshyari’s letter to the state legislature secretariat, directing it to hold the election to the post of Assembly speaker, CM in his response is likely to remind the governor that he has not cleared the recommendations to the Council
