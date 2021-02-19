IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most

Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Amravati while a sizable number of the cases are also coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, news agency PTI reported citing an official from the health department.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST

Maharashtra is reporting a spurt in daily Covid-19 cases setting the alarm bells ringing. On Thursday, it reported the highest daily spike in more than 75 days after 5,427 people were found infected with the Covid-19 in the span of 24 hours. Out of these, 736 cases were registered in Mumbai, which pushed the state tally to 2,081,520. The death toll increased to 51,669 after 38 people succumbed to the disease.

Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Amravati while a sizable number of the cases are also coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, news agency PTI reported citing an official from the health department.

Also Read | Vaccine underutilised: Sena MP writes to Centre as Maha sees Covid-19 surge

As per experts, the relaxations in Covid-19 norms have led to the rise in cases. These "small curves" (spurts in infections) are happening due to lax behaviour as gatherings, weddings and various functions are happening and no physical distancing is being followed, news agency PTI quoted Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, as saying.

Here are the key cities contributing maximum to the overall state tally:

Amravati

Amravati has witnessed the sharpest spike in cases in the state this week. The number of new cases in the district jumped from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday. Experts attributed the rise to Covid-19 mutations detected and flouting of Covid-19 rules while being in a public space. On Thursday, the authorities announced a weekend lockdown from 8pm on Saturday to 7am on Monday.

Yavatmal

Since February 1, Yavatmal is seeing a rise in the daily cases of infection. Along with Amaravati, Covid-19 mutation has also been detected in the Yavatmal. In Yavatmal samples, a mutation named N440K, which is commonly seen in Andhra Pradesh, has been found.

Also Read | Covid-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night in view of the outbreak. All services, markets except the essential ones will remain closed in the district.

Mumbai

As of Thursday evening, Mumbai city had a total of 11,432 confirmed cases of infection. Experts say people are showing laxity in adherence to the Covid norms which is resulting in the rise of daily cases.

Akola division

Till Thursday evening, the tally in Akola division was at 81,504 and the death toll at 1,671. Earlier, the state government ordered the local administration to declare the areas having a high prevalence of Covid-19 as containment zones to check further transmission of the disease.

Nagpur

Nagpur division's caseload till now is 2,15,828 and the death toll stands at 4,746. On Thursday, it had reported 644 fresh cases while six patients died of the infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus
Close
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
india news

Madras HC notice to Centre, SII after Covishield trial candidate alleges side ef

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra.(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra.(AP)
india news

Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati: New restrictions as Covid-19 surge continues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Lockdown, weekend lockdowns make a comeback in Maharashtra as districts impose fresh restrictions, ask schools, college to close till further notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala continues to be among the worst-hit states from the pandemic in the country - apart from Maharashtra. (AP)
Kerala continues to be among the worst-hit states from the pandemic in the country - apart from Maharashtra. (AP)
india news

Kerala adds 4,505 Covid-19 new cases, 15 more deaths; tally over 1.03 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The number of active cases stands at 59,814 while 961,789 people have recovered till now. The state has seen more than 4,061 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila. (ANI Photo)
india news

Jagan's sister ropes in father's confidants into her new Telangana party

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • On February 9, Sharmila announced her intentions to launch a new political party in Telangana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Amravati while a sizable number of the cases are also coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, news agency PTI reported citing an official from the health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Of the 60,836 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, just 158 turned out to be positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Vaccine underutilised: Sena MP writes to Centre as Maha sees Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:53 PM IST
In Maharashtra, a total of 8,39,566 people have been vaccinated so far including those who have completed both their doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT file photo)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT file photo)
india news

'Party handicapped’: Haryana minister Vij on Cong’s ‘threat’ to Big B, Akshay

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The BJP leader asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to act against its Maharashtra unit chief for ‘threatening’ the two actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term in a Jharkhand jail in connection with fodder scam cases.(PTI Photo)
Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term in a Jharkhand jail in connection with fodder scam cases.(PTI Photo)
india news

Lalu Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam rejected

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:18 PM IST
This case against Prasad relates to fraudulent withdrawal of 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury during December 1995 to January 1996.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness, says Maharashtra official

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The number of new cases in the district jumped from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah to chair meeting of CMs of southern states in Tirupati

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:56 PM IST
A BJP leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Shah was likely to extend his stay in Tirupati by a day to hold discussions with the party leaders on the forthcoming by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
india news

BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the 11th consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol crossed the 90 per litre-mark after an increase of 31 paise while diesel was being sold at 80.60 per litre, after an increase of 33 paise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
india news

Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In the mahapanchayat in Chaksu, attended by over a dozen Congress MLAs, a resolution was also passed which sought to ask the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws; a law for purchase on MSP; and reduction in fuel and LPG prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union ups ante

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:52 PM IST
As farmers are preparing to continue their camps on Delhi borders in summer months, alternative arrangements are being made to take care of the harvest season as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP