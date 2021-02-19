Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.
Dr. William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer, said in an interview the company could have results by the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gruber said data so far suggest that pregnant women with Covid-19 have higher rates of severe disease. They also have higher rates of pregnancy complications, such as premature birth, compared with pregnant women not infected by the coronavirus.
That increased risk is why U.S. regulators and public health advisers "are interested in doing this in the first place - so people can be fully informed about the safety profile," he said.
Last week, the U.S. National Institutes of Health called for greater inclusion of pregnant and lactating women in Covid-19 vaccine research.
Bioethicists, vaccine and maternal health experts have argued for years that pregnant women should be included early in trials of pandemic vaccines so they would not need to wait until long after a successful one emerges.
Nevertheless, pregnant women were excluded from the large U.S. trials used to obtain emergency use authorization of Covid-19 vaccines.
Drugmakers have said they first need to make sure the vaccines are safe and effective more generally.
In the United States, regulators require drugmakers to conduct safety studies in pregnant animals before vaccines are tested in pregnant women to ensure they do not harm the fetus or lead to a miscarriage. The companies said those studies revealed no new risks.
Pregnant women in the United States have already received their first doses, the companies said.
The new study will test pregnant women aged 18 and older in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, the UK and Spain.
Women will receive the vaccine during weeks 24-34 of gestation, getting two shots 21 days apart - the same regimen used in the larger clinical trial.
Shortly after giving birth, participants who got a placebo in the trial will be given an opportunity to get the actual vaccine, while remaining part of the study, the companies said.
The trial will also assess whether vaccinated pregnant women transfer protective antibodies to their babies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout
- Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength
- Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox