IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.

Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.

Dr. William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer, said in an interview the company could have results by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gruber said data so far suggest that pregnant women with Covid-19 have higher rates of severe disease. They also have higher rates of pregnancy complications, such as premature birth, compared with pregnant women not infected by the coronavirus.

That increased risk is why U.S. regulators and public health advisers "are interested in doing this in the first place - so people can be fully informed about the safety profile," he said.

Last week, the U.S. National Institutes of Health called for greater inclusion of pregnant and lactating women in Covid-19 vaccine research.

Bioethicists, vaccine and maternal health experts have argued for years that pregnant women should be included early in trials of pandemic vaccines so they would not need to wait until long after a successful one emerges.

Nevertheless, pregnant women were excluded from the large U.S. trials used to obtain emergency use authorization of Covid-19 vaccines.

Drugmakers have said they first need to make sure the vaccines are safe and effective more generally.

In the United States, regulators require drugmakers to conduct safety studies in pregnant animals before vaccines are tested in pregnant women to ensure they do not harm the fetus or lead to a miscarriage. The companies said those studies revealed no new risks.

Pregnant women in the United States have already received their first doses, the companies said.

The new study will test pregnant women aged 18 and older in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, the UK and Spain.

Women will receive the vaccine during weeks 24-34 of gestation, getting two shots 21 days apart - the same regimen used in the larger clinical trial.

Shortly after giving birth, participants who got a placebo in the trial will be given an opportunity to get the actual vaccine, while remaining part of the study, the companies said.

The trial will also assess whether vaccinated pregnant women transfer protective antibodies to their babies.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pfizer vaccine pfizer-biontech covid vaccine covid-19
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
To what extent can the digital world make up for the real, when it comes to fitness, and what are the downsides? Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
health

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated with either healthy or unhealthy aging trajectories, which in turn predict survival in a population of older individuals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
health

A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Apps, games, stickers and web series are rushing to help you relax. But can you buy your way out of the sense of dread?
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
health

No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Divya Jakhar developed anosmia as one of the symptoms, and effects, of Covid-19. Meal times lost all meaning, and she felt disconnected from her body. Here’s her account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
health

Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Neha Kakkar recently opened up about her anxiety and body image issues that she faced even though everything else was going great in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
health

Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study

ANI, Helsinki [finland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST
A new study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Minnesota and Jyvaskyla revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle, which may activate signalling cascades leading to loss of muscle mass.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
health

Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
health

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The first dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found, potentially fuelling a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as governments try to stretch out supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
health

Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST
According to the findings of a new study, 11-year-old boys who play video games are at a lower risk of developing depressive symptoms. The study also found that girls who spend a lot of time on social media might develop more depressive symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
health

Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:27 PM IST
A study of residents in the ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria's worst coronavirus outbreak, found that at least eight months after contracting the virus the vast majority of people remained immune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
health

English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP