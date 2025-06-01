India's active Covid case tally reaches 3,758; Kerala, Karnataka log 2 deaths

Covid-19 active cases in India have risen to over 3,700—marking the first significant surge in months—with more than 360 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data on Sunday, June 1. Kerala has 1,400 active Covid cases, as on Sunday, June 1.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

As of Sunday, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi have logged the most Covid-19 active cases at 1400, 485 and 436 respectively.

Meanwhile, the country also logged two Covid-19-related death in the 24-hour period, MoHFW data on Sunday showed.

Covid-19 in India | Latest

Covid-19 active cases in India: As mentioned above in this report, India currently has a total of 3,758 active cases of Covid-19, with 363 fresh infections reported between Saturday and Sunday - May 31 and June 1.

Most cases in these states: Kerala tops the Covid tally chart with 1400 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (485 cases) and Delhi (436 cases). Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi logged 64, 18 and 61 fresh cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, as per MoHFW data.

Covid deaths in India: India also reported two Covid-19-related death - one each in Kerala and Karnataka - in the 24-hour period, MoHFW figures on Sunday showed. In Karnataka, a 63 year old man with Pulmonary TB, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of buccal mucosa and incidental Covid positive status died, while in Kerala, a 24-year-old woman with Covid-19 and Sepsis Hypertension, DCLD (Decompensated Chronic Liver Disease), succumbed to the disease, as per the health ministry.

Karnataka issues advisory: In the wake of recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued a public advisory, asking people to practice responsible behaviour by wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

Covid death in Delhi: A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 died in Delhi, officials said on Saturday. This is the first fatality in Delhi amid the current surge in cases. "The woman was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy. The Covid-19 finding was incidental," PTI news agency quoted an official.