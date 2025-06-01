Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; Kerala tops list with 1,336, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi | 10 points

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 3,395, with Kerala topping the list at 1,336 cases, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi, Union health ministry data released on Saturday said. Covid tests were conducted at Wadia Hospital under the Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday.(HT Photo/Praful Gangurde)

Between Friday and Saturday, 685 new Covid cases and four deaths were reported – one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, active case counts in key states are: Kerala (1,336), Maharashtra (467), Delhi (375), Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117).

The national count has risen sharply, going from 257 on May 22 to 1,010 by May 26, and further to 3,395 by Saturday.

Here are the top 10 updates on the latest Covid-19 situation

Officials said the Covid-19 situation is being closely monitored. Most infections are mild, and patients are recovering at home. “There is no reason to worry,” sources told PTI. A 63-year-old man with comorbidities, who tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on May 29. He had been admitted on May 21 after feeling weak. This is Karnataka's fourth Covid-linked death, officials confirmed. Karnataka's health department reported 238 active Covid-19 cases as of May 31, with 58 new cases and one death on Saturday. A total of 420 tests were conducted, including 354 RT-PCR and 66 rapid antigen tests. The day’s positivity rate was 13.8%, and the fatality rate stood at 1.7%. In light of rising Covid-19 cases and the reopening of schools, the Karnataka health department has directed both government and private schools to take safety measures. If students have symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold, they should be kept at home and treated as per medical advice. The order followed a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by CM Siddaramaiah on May 26. Delhi reported its first Covid-19 death amid the current spike — a 60-year-old woman who had acute intestinal obstruction and tested positive for the virus. CM Rekha Gupta said 19 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised, but reassured the public that hospitals are fully prepared and there is no cause for concern. Maharashtra recorded 68 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the 2024 total to 749, according to a health department official. Among the latest cases, 30 were from Mumbai and 15 from Pune. The state has conducted 10,915 tests since January 1. All new cases are mild, and patients are receiving standard care. Odisha reported two more Covid-19 cases, raising the total count to seven, health secretary Aswathy S said. She urged the public not to panic, stating that all patients are stable and that current variants are showing mild symptoms. The Centre has not issued formal guidelines but advised vigilance due to changing weather. Arunachal Pradesh recorded another Covid-19 case — a 51-year-old man who tested positive via rapid antigen test on May 28 at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital. With this, the state's total active cases in the ongoing wave has reached three, state surveillance officer Lobsang Jampa said. Rajiv Behl, Director General of ICMR, told PTI that genome sequencing in the western and southern regions indicates that the current rise in infections is due to low-severity Omicron subvariants. Behl said that four Omicron subvariants — LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 — have been detected, with the first three appearing more frequently. He added that the situation is being closely monitored and, while vigilance is necessary, there is no cause for concern at this time.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)