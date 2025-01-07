India’s condolence message on Tibet quake makes no reference to China

New Delhi: The Indian government on Tuesday condoled the loss of life and property in a powerful earthquake in Tibet, which killed 95 people and injured 130 more, with the message making no direct reference to China. More than 1,000 houses were damaged by the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Tsogo township in the city of Shigatse. (REUTERS)

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the foothills of the Himalayas near Shigatse, one of Tibet’s holiest cities and the seat of the Panchen Lama, a key spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

“Government and people of India express condolences on the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a brief post on X.

The Indian government’s message made no reference to China, which has stepped up efforts in recent months to rename Tibet as Xizang.

Though India and China reached an understanding in October that paved the way for ending a tense military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), New Delhi last week flagged its concerns about Beijing’s plan to build a mega dam on the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra river in Tibet and the creation of two counties in an illegally occupied region of Ladakh.

While conveying its concerns about the planned dam on Yarlung Tsangpo river in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Indian side called for transparency and consultations with downstream countries.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that 95 people were confirmed dead and 130 others injured after the earthquake jolted Dingri county in Tibet Autonomous Region. More than 1,000 houses were damaged by the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Tsogo township in the city of Shigatse.

Many homes within Shigatse city were reduced to rubble, and the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s spiritual leader who fled his homeland in 1959 after it was occupied by China, said he was deeply saddened.

“I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured,” the Dalai Lama said in a message.