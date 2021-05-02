India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 19.5 million with 300,000 fresh cases, over 3,689 deaths

India on Sunday reported 392,488 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally past the 19.5-million mark, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With this, India’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 19,557,457.

The active caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday, also surged by 80,934 and currently stands at 3,349,644. This accounts for 17.06% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

According to the health ministry, 3,689 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 215,542. As many as 307,865 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far, 15,992,271 people have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 81.84%, the data also showed.

Coronavirus cases saw a record surge on a day when four states and one Union territory awaited the verdict of the people.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday said 84,599 people in the age group of 18-44 have been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The ministry said a total of 16,48,192 people have been vaccinated across the country against covid-19 on Saturday. Among them, 9,89,700 people were given the first dose and the remaining 6.85 lakh beneficiaries received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The total tally of vaccinations across the country on the 106th day of the inoculation drive has crossed 15.66 crore.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested till May 1 for Covid-19. Of these, 18,04,954 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union health ministry has red-flagged 10 states for contributing the highest number of infections to the national tally of active Covid-19 cases. The states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.