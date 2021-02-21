India’s Covid-19 tally nears 11 million, recoveries over 10.6 million

With 14,264 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 90 related deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s caseload surged to over 10.9 million, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare data on Sunday. The number of active cases of Covid-19 also went up to 145,634 from 143,127 on Saturday, the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am showed.

There have been 10,991,651 cases of the coronavirus disease and 156,302 deaths in the country so far. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23, 4 million on September 5 and 5 million on September 16. It went past 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and surpassed 10 million on December 19.

There were 11,667 patients who recovered between Saturday and Sunday morning, taking the recovery tally to over 10.6 million and the rate to 97.25%.

According to the health ministry, 1,10,85,173 people have been vaccinated since January 16.

As Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are being an uptick in daily new cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has not reported any new Covid-19 case in the last three days, news agency PTI cited an official as saying on Sunday.

The coronavirus disease tally in the Union territory stands at 5,014 and it has only three active Covid-19 cases in South Andaman district, the official said. North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are Covid-19 free.

Maharashtra has reported a spike in the number of daily new cases in the past week and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned people the government will implement another lockdown if they do not wear masks and follow other Covid-19 protocols. Kerala has also been reporting a high number of daily new cases. Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases in the last seven days. Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last seven days.

Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily coronavirus disease cases since Since February 13.