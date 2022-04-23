India adds 2,527 cases in 24 hours, over 12,900 this week: Today's Covid updates

The daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark for the fourth straight day as India reported 2,527 fresh infections on Saturday. The active cases went up by 838 in the last 24 hours to reach 15,079 or 0.03 per cent of the total cases. 33 Covid-linked deaths were also reported as per the data shared by the health ministry on Saturday.

Here are the top 8 updates on Covid-19 situation in India

1. Over 12,900 new cases reported so far this week

India has already added 12,945 new Covid-19 cases this week ( 2,541 cases on Friday; 2,380 on Thursday; 2,067 on Wednesday; 1,247 on Tuesday and 2,183 on Monday.) In the previous week ending April 17, India reported 6,826 new cases.

2. Daily positivity rate tops 0.50% mark

The daily positivity rate on Saturday was reported at 0.56 per cent, whereas the weekly positivity rate was 0.50 per cent.

3. Active cases in India up by 4,209 in 10 days

The active caseload went up by 838 cases on Saturday and now stands at 15,079. Ten days ago, on April 13, the number of active cases was 10,870.

4. Delhi remains top contributor

Delhi registered 1,042 fresh infections on Friday, pushing the overall caseload to 18,72,699, according to the health department's bulletin. The capital city remained the top contributor to the fresh nationwide infections.

5. Two new Omicron sub-variants reported in Bengaluru

Two new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, called the BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12 - related to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 - have been reportedly found in Bengaluru by INSACOG linked labs on Friday. Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar had assured that the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries.

6. Covid cases in other states

Maharashtra reported 121 new cases in the last 24 hours, whereas Madhya Pradesh logged 11 cases.West Bengal witnessed 40 fresh cases, 11 new cases were reported in Gujarat and 32 in Punjab as per data shared by news agency PTI.

7. 1,615 Recoveries in the last 24 hours

A total of 1,615 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 4,25,17,724. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.75 per cent.

8. 19 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

A total of 19,13,296 vaccine jabs were administered in the last 24 hours, of which, 37 thousand were booster jabs given to adults under the age of 60. 187.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

